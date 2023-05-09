Stanbic IBTC Corporate and Investment Banking Highlights Commitment to Sports Entertainment Via Lagos Polo Club Partnership

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, partnered the Lagos Polo Club to sponsor the 2023 President’s Cup.

The April tournaments, which launched with the Easter Cup, brought together the best players from all over Nigeria, competing for the grand trophy. Among the array of activities slated for the April tournaments were the Easter Cup, Ladies Invitational Cup, and the President’s Cup.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated that the sponsorship reiterates the organisation’s dedication to promoting community development and fostering sports entertainment.

In his words, “Ours is a brand that continues to look for exciting ways to reach out to its clients. Through our partnership with the Lagos Polo Club, we intend to create an avenue for our clients to relax and network”.

The Executive Director stated that the organisation is invested in promoting sporting activities for the benefit of all Nigerians. He said the sponsorship reflects Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to sports and community development.

“We are promoting healthy physical activity and creating a sense of community among the participants and spectators. We are more than just a financial entity; we are a corporate entity that cares and caters to the overall well-being of its clients and the communities in which we operate,” Eric said.

Asides from the obvious health benefits to physical health, polo is also great for overall cognitive and mental well-being. It is a team-based sport that engenders team spirit, coordination and wellness.

By sponsoring the Lagos Polo tournament, the financial institution is also supporting the development of the sport, demonstrating a holistic approach to community development beyond business and profits. This commitment to sports development reflects Stanbic IBTC’s desire to give back to society and create a positive impact beyond its financial services.

