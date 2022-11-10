Stanbic IBTC Continues To Excite Customers With Reward4Saving Promo Season 2

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has rewarded 70 more winners of the second season of the Reward4Saving promo with cash prizes in the October live draw. The event was held at the organisation’s head office in Victoria Island, Lagos State on Monday, 07 November 2022.

The Reward4Saving promo, a reward scheme for savings account holders, was introduced in 2021 to encourage customers to adopt the habit of saving for rainy days. Customers who save at least N10,000 in their savings account or @ease wallet for at least 30 days qualify for the promo’s monthly live draw.

During the live draw, Iroegbu Okechukwu, Head, Engineering, Stanbic IBTC, congratulated the past and new winners and commended their discipline to save despite the economic realities in the country.

He said, “Congratulations to all the winners who have emerged in this promo. Regardless of the economic situation globally, we appreciate your discipline to save and we hope that this reward will contribute to actualizing the goals you are saving towards.”

Reiterating the commitment of the Bank to rewarding customers for saving, Okechukwu stated that the cash prizes would help the beneficiaries to meet their financial obligations and encourage other customers to be a part of the promo too.

Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank said, “We will continue to reward our customers for their loyalty and trust in us. This promo will run till March 2023 when we will reward seven customers with N2million each in the grand finale. For the months leading up to the finale, we will reward 70 customers monthly with N100,000 each in the monthly draws and seven customers monthly with N1million each in the quarterly draws.

“To stand a chance of winning, existing and new customers are encouraged to continue to top up their savings accounts with at least N10,000 monthly to increase their chances of winning.” Isichei urged prospective customers to download the Stanbic IBTC mobile app; visit the web portal or any Stanbic IBTC Bank branch to start saving to win.