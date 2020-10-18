Stanbic IBTC Continues To Create Positive Impact In Host Communities

October 18, 2020 22

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has reiterated its commitment towards creating a positive impact within its host communities through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

The organisation recently touched the lives of people in various communities where it operates through the donation of household and skill acquisition items, as well as the renovation and equipping of a hospital cafeteria.

Speaking during the commissioning of the renovated cafeteria at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos; Mr Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking (PBB), Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that positively impacting communities where Stanbic IBTC operates is one of the ethos of the organisation.

Osuagwu noted that staff of the Personal and Business Banking department of Stanbic IBTC embarked on the renovation of the cafeteria to ensure that patients at the hospital eat their meals in a hygienic and conducive environment.

According to him, the humane choice of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos was borne out of the need to support the hospital, which plays a critical but often overlooked role in the health care sector.

Expressing her gratitude to the management and staff of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Dr Oluwayemi Ogun, Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, explained that one of the ways the hospital is being assessed is the present state of its infrastructures.

She noted that Stanbic IBTC has provided a conducive environment where the kitchen staff can work seamlessly in making nutritional meals available to the patients.

Dr Ogun, however, called on other organisations to emulate the good work done by Stanbic IBTC in supporting Neuro-Psychiatric Hospitals across the country, noting that mental health is one of the most critical aspects of life.

Earlier on, the department of Enterprise Data Office, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and staff of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited donated household items to St. Monica Orphanage Home, Iju-Ishaga and Heritage Homes llupeju, Lagos, respectively.

The Procurement and Group Real Estate Department of Stanbic IBTC also donated skill acquisition items and empowerment machineries to the Freedom Foundation in Lekki, Lagos.

Similarly, the Card Operations department donated food items, toiletries and home utensils to the Old People’s Home, Yaba, Lagos.

Peter Ashaolu, Manager, Card Operations, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that one of the organisation’s strategic drivers is to give back to the community. According to him, the elderly and less privileged in the society must always be remembered and well taken care of.

While appreciating Stanbic IBTC for the kind gesture, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adekola, Vice Matron, Old People’s Home, Yaba, urged other kind-hearted Nigerians as well as corporate and non-profit organisations to always remember the poor and the less privileged.