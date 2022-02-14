fbpx

Stanbic IBTC Completes 2021 Infrastructure Fund Distribution To Unit Holders

February 14, 20220122
Stanbic IBTC Asset Management (“the company”), a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC recently announced its final 2021 distribution of NGN2.00 per unit to unitholders invested in Tranche I of the Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund (“the Infrastructure Fund”).

The distribution, which was made in January 2022, is in addition to the interim distribution of N1.24 made in November 2021.

The Infrastructure Fund, designed to bridge the gap between the funding needs of promoters of viable infrastructure projects and long-term institutional investors, has distributed a total of NGN3.24 per unit to investors since completing regulatory approvals for its Tranche I launch on 30 September 2021. 

The Infrastructure Fund focuses on delivering long-term sustainable returns to investors by unlocking investment opportunities across key infrastructure sectors in transportation, power and energy, telecommunications, healthcare, water treatment and waste management.

The Infrastructure Fund specifically targets projects with positive social and economic impact whilst delivering sustainable and competitive returns to its investors.

“We are pleased to be playing a role in investing in projects that reduce our country’s existing infrastructure deficit while making positive contributions to the Nigerian macroeconomic landscape.

We were able to make our first set of distributions to unitholders via investing in critical projects like gas storage infrastructure, which will increase the penetration of cleaner energy for domestic use,” Dolu Olugbenjo, Chief Investment Officer, Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, said.

“We urge institutional investors to take advantage of the Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund by forming long-term partnerships with us to collectively support investments that bridge the infrastructure gap in our nation,” he added.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management is set to launch the second tranche of its N100 billion Infrastructure Fund to enable more qualified investors to take advantage of this opportunity after securing all the necessary regulatory approvals.

The financial institution assures investors that the Infrastructure Fund will continue to make investments that have positive multiplier effects, particularly in the areas of social and environmental benefits.

