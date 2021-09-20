Stanbic IBTC Commences Applications For Its 2021 University Scholarship Scheme

September 20, 2021 175

Education is a process of gaining knowledge to develop skills, talents, minds, and character. It is the first step for people’s empowerment towards making the world a better place.

However, many parents are unable to give their children proper education due to a lack of finance. Determined to support the education sector, thereby assisting parents and guardians, Stanbic IBTC has opened an application portal for new applicants to register for its 2021 – 2022 University Scholarship Programme.

The Stanbic IBTC Scholarship Programme is geared towards encouraging diligence and academic excellence amongst Nigerian undergraduates. This is open to students who participated in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have been admitted into any of the universities in the nation.

The foremost financial institution understands that many individuals may not have the funds for tuition. Hence the scholarship programme was enacted to support the dreams and aspirations of Nigerian youths. The inaugural edition of the scholarship held last year, aided hundreds of undergraduates who applied from all over the country with funding for their tertiary education.

READ ALSO: Customers Stand a Chance of Winning N1 million in Stanbic IBTC’s Savings Promo Campaign

In the inaugural edition, the total scholarship value awarded to successful candidates amounted to over N40 million naira, spread across four years, and disbursed in tranches of N100,000 per academic session. Subsequent disbursements will be hinged on the maintenance of at least a second-class upper grade and good conduct of the students as referenced by the universities.

The educational initiative designed to assist hard-working students is now accepting new applications for the 2021/2022 academic session. With this initiative, students aspiring to study in state and federal universities in the 36 states of Nigeria will not have to worry about school fees while studying.

This is a breath of fresh air for Nigerian youths who require aid with educational funding. It will surely relieve parents and guardians who have financial challenges but desire tertiary education for their wards or children.

Interested applicants need to have a minimum score of 250 in the 2021 UTME and a letter of admission into a Nigerian university issued by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) or the university.

By applying early, you stand a chance of receiving the scholarship grant, which is contingent upon meeting all the eligibility criteria. To apply, click here.

The scholarship programme is in line with Stanbic IBTCs commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian educational sector.