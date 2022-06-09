Stanbic IBTC Commemorates Children’s Day with Blue Kids Event

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, commemorated Children’s Day with its maiden edition of a fun day for children tagged the Blue Kids Event.

The event, which was themed ‘Bank of the Future’, was held at the Bank’s Idejo campus, Victoria Island, Lagos State. It featured students from Roydek Academy Makoko and other children who are CHESS and SET account holders to promote positive financial habits and imbibe a good savings culture.

In her opening remarks, Olufunke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Main Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighted the importance of financial literacy to a child’s future. She said, “One of the most important things parents can do to boost a child’s financial literacy is to start training them early. By starting at an early age, they will be better equipped to develop wholesome habits that help them manage their finances in the future.”

According to her, Stanbic IBTC is fully committed to initiating and executing policies and programmes that will help identify and develop the full potential of every child.

“We have tailored products that will ensure the future of our blue kids is purposefully designed. Our CHESS (Children Educational Savings Scheme) account gives parents an opportunity to save towards the future, as well as teach the their young ones the basics of financial freedom and money management from their early stage. This targeted savings enables parents and guardians plan the support needed to meet the cash flow needs for their child’s education in the near and distant future.”

The Stanbic IBTC Education Trust (SET) ensures that your children’s education is guaranteed a safe and secure future as the money cannot be misappropriated. It also gives parents or guardians reduced periodic stress of worrying about fees or educational expenses. Your children’s education is set even in the event of any unfortunate circumstance to life, finances or location.

As part of the activities for the kids, the financial institution organised a tour of their banking facilities, information technology (IT) control rooms and other units in their establishment. Also, the organisation incorporated an educational breakout session into the event, where gifts and learning materials were given, in line with the Bank’s corporate social initiatives (CSI) to enlighten the children, parents and beneficiaries on the role savings play in fulfilling needs.

The foremost financial institution ensured that the kids were given an experience of a lifetime and occupied the children’s day with an array of fun-filled activities, including artwork, face painting, games, gifts, and refreshments.

Reiterating the importance of children in the nation, Elizabeth Ademosu, Head, Consumer Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, in her closing remarks, said: “Children are the leaders of tomorrow. It is a good practice to teach and sensitise them early about spending, saving and investments, as this knowledge will help the child have healthy financial habits and better understand how money is earned and spent.”

The event further highlighted Stanbic IBTC’s dedication to encouraging all children and inspiring them to become the best versions of themselves.