Stanbic IBTC Capital Wins Multiple Awards At 2021 EMEA Awards

November 22, 20210149

In recognition of its position as Nigeria’s leading investment banking institution, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, won four awards in different categories at the 2021 Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Finance African Banking Awards yet again.

Stanbic IBTC Capital emerged winner in the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria, Best Debt House in Nigeria, Best Loan House in Nigeria and Best Mergers and Acquisitions House in Nigeria award categories.

The EMEA Finance Banking Awards, now in its 14th edition, recognises the achievements of top commercial and investment banks as well as asset management and brokerage operations in the EMEA region.

While appreciating EMEA Finance magazine for the honours, Funso Akere, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, noted that the awards are in recognition of the organisation’s unwavering commitment to providing quality services to its customers. He added that the awards will propel Stanbic IBTC Capital to achieve more.

He said: “We are delighted to have carted home four awards at this year’s EMEA Finance Banking Awards. The recognition speaks to our commitment to continue delivering innovative investment banking solutions to clients across various sectors. It reflects our ever-growing hunger and capacity to provide game-changing financial and advisory solutions to clients across market segments.”

Funso described the recognition as uplifting while expressing appreciation to clients of Stanbic IBTC for the opportunity to advise them on complex mergers and acquisition transactions, capital raising and debt financing. He said that Stanbic IBTC would continue to deliver innovative and best-in-class solutions.

Stanbic IBTC Capital had also won Best Investment Bank, Best Debt House, Best Loan House, and Best Merger and Acquisitions House in the previous editions of the Awards.

About Author

Stanbic IBTC Capital Wins Multiple Awards At 2021 EMEA Awards
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

