Stanbic IBTC Capital Shines At AIHN 2021 Investment Banking Awards

January 8, 20220443

Stanbic IBTC Capital, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has emerged as the winner in five out of 10 award categories at the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria’s (AIHN) 2021 Investment Banking Awards ceremony, which was held recently.

Stanbic IBTC Capital’s outstanding capabilities were recognised in the following award categories: Best Investment Bank in Nigeria, Best Bond House in Nigeria, Best Commercial Paper House in Nigeria, Best Mergers and Acquisitions House in Nigeria, and Best Corporate Bond Deal in Nigeria. The awards are a testament to its commitment to excellent service delivery. 

The annual AIHN Investment Banking Awards is organised to recognise the achievements of investment banks who have in the year demonstrated excellence and achieved great wins.   

Funso Akere, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital, expressed his excitement at the recognition, stating that the awards affirm that the institution’s hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed.  

He said: “This has been a spectacular day for us at Stanbic IBTC Capital as this has strengthened our resolve to continue to seek innovative ways to deliver on our clients’ expectations.

Emerging winner in five out of ten categories is no small feat and this demonstrates the commitment and dedication of our team. We will continue to deliver excellent services to our clients”. 

While commending the AIHN, Akere also extended his appreciation to clients for their trust in Stanbic IBTC Capital to deliver excellently and reassure them of the continued delivery of quality services.  

It can be recalled that during the 2020 edition of the awards, Stanbic IBTC Capital clinched several awards including Best Merger and Acquisition House, Best Merger and Acquisition Deal, Best Commercial Paper House, and Best Investment Bank.

2021 Capital Importation Hits $1.7bn – NBS

