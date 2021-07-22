Stanbic IBTC Capital Named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank By Euromoney For The Third Time In Four Years

July 22, 2021 126

Stanbic IBTC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, was recognised as “Best Investment Bank in Nigeria” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021; winning the award for the third time in four years.

The award is one of the most coveted in the investment banking industry and was given in recognition of Stanbic IBTC Capital’s proven track record in providing innovative advisory, capital markets and debt arranging solutions to a diversified client base that includes local corporates, multinationals and government entities operating in Nigeria.

Funso Akere, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital, said “We are honoured to receive this recognition from Euromoney, which reaffirms our position as the leading investment banking franchise in Nigeria. We are grateful to our clients who continue to entrust Stanbic IBTC Capital with their most important mergers and acquisitions equity and debt capital raises and financing transactions that require innovative solutions.

He added: “Our investment banking professionals worked closely with clients at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to assess their liquidity needs and come up with immediate financing solutions, which required innovative and complex structuring and unique access to capital market investors.

We acted as Lead Issuing House to the ₦115bn BUA Cement PLC bond issue, the largest bond issue in the history of the Nigerian capital markets, and also as Lead Issuing House to the ₦100bn Dangote Cement PLC bond issue which was successfully completed despite the strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in Lagos State at that time. We advised on the merger between Tangerine Life Insurance Limited and ARM Life PLC; and acted as sole Issuing House on equity issuances by AIICO Insurance PLC and UACN Property Development Company PLC, amongst other landmark transactions.

Stanbic IBTC Capital is a member of Standard Bank Group, which was also recognised as Best Investment Bank in Africa at the Euromoney Awards for the third year running. This is a testament to Standard Bank’s commitment to act as a trusted partner to in-country, regional and international organisations across Africa and its purpose to drive Africa’s growth.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence were established in 1992 and are one of the most prestigious in the financial services industry. Euromoney’s awards programme recognises financial services firms in 100 countries, in all regions and in 20 global categories.