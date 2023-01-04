Stanbic IBTC Capital Named Best Investment Bank In Nigeria At EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2022

Stanbic IBTC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, won four awards at the recently concluded EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2022.

For the 8th consecutive year, Stanbic IBTC Capital was named Best Investment Bank in Nigeria. Stanbic IBTC Capital also won awards for Best Debt House, Best Loan House and Best M&A House in Nigeria.

Stanbic IBTC Capital’s Chief Executive, Funso Akere, thanked EMEA Finance for the recognition which he attributed to the unwavering commitment of the Stanbic IBTC Capital team to provide clients with innovative investment solutions and best-in-class service delivery.

According to Funso, “Our dedicated team of investment banking specialists leverage sector insights and product expertise to offer our clients innovative advisory, capital markets and financing solutions. We thank our clients for trusting Stanbic IBTC Capital to handle their important investment banking transactions. These awards reinforce our position as the leading investment banking franchise in Nigeria.”

EMEA Finance is a leading global industry publication focused on the finance industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

This is the 15th edition of its African Banking Awards and the awards highlights the best investment banks, commercial banks, brokers and assets managers across Africa.

Stanbic IBTC Capital is the leading investment banking franchise in Nigeria and provides a complete suite of advisory, capital markets and financing solutions to clients operating in Nigeria. Stanbic IBTC Capital is a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a leading end-to-end financial solutions provider in Nigeria which is listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited.