Stanbic IBTC Capital Emerges Winner In Five Categories At AIHN Annual Dinner And Awards Night

Stanbic IBTC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, won five awards at the recently concluded Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN) Investment Banking Dinner and Awards event.

Stanbic IBTC Capital was named Best Investment Bank in Nigeria. The company also won the Equity Deal of 2022, Best Equity House of 2022, Best Corporate Bond House 2022 and M&A Deal of the Year 2022. The recognitions spread across Stanbic IBTC Capital’s Advisory, Debt Capital Market and Equity Capital Market franchises, reaffirming the firm’s commitment to excellence and leadership.

Oladele Sotubo, Stanbic IBTC Capital’s Chief Executive, thanked the AIHN for the recognition, attributing the achievement to the confidence that key players in the industry have in the organisation because of its unwavering commitment towards providing clients with innovative investment solutions and best-in-class service delivery.

According to Sotubo, “Our dedicated team of investment banking specialists leverage sector insights and product expertise to offer our clients innovative advisory and financing solutions. We thank our clients for trusting Stanbic IBTC Capital to handle their important investment banking transactions. These awards reinforce our position as the leading investment banking franchise in Nigeria.”

Stanbic IBTC Capital is the leading investment banking franchise in Nigeria and provides a complete suite of advisory, capital markets and financing solutions to clients operating in Nigeria. Stanbic IBTC Capital is a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a leading end-to-end financial services solutions provider in Nigeria which is listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited.