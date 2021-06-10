fbpx
Stanbic IBTC Bank Wins Best Sub-Custodian Bank For The Tenth Consecutive Year

June 10, 20210101
Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has emerged as the Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria at the 2021 edition of the Global Finance Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards, for the tenth year in a row.

The Global Finance Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards is organised by the Global Finance Magazine and recognises banks that provided astounding services in customer relations, quality of service, competitive pricing, smooth handling of exception items, technology platforms, post-settlement operations, business continuity plans, and knowledge of local regulations and practices. The winners of this year’s edition, the 19th in the series, were announced recently.

The awards editorial board considered market research, input from expert sources and entries from banks as criteria for selecting banking institutions across seven global regions and more than 80 countries providing reliable services in local markets and regions.

NBC Moves To License Social Media, Online TV

While expressing his delight at the announcement, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that the award has once again placed Stanbic IBTC Bank on a pedestal of excellence as a foremost financial services provider in Nigeria.

He said, “We are excited that Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC has been recognised as the best Sub-Custodial Services Provider in Nigeria for the tenth consecutive year. We attribute this award and esteemed recognition to the hard work and dedication of our team in carrying out custodial services; our ever-evolving technological innovation in service delivery; and our passion for client satisfaction. We will not relent in giving our absolute best at all times.”

Babatunde Majiyagbe, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Nominees, also commented on the award, describing the recognition as an indication of the organisation’s commitment, client centricity and exceptional track record as the ideal partner for investor services in Nigeria.

“The criteria for this recognition show we are on the right path as we continually seek ways to provide the best-in-class service to our clients despite current global challenges. Client-focus and digitisation remain key drivers for business success, and we will continue to provide value because we are committed to making progress real”, Majiyagbe added. 

In the words of Mr. Joseph Giarraputo, Publisher and Editorial Director of Global Finance, “The unprecedented events of the past year and a half forced sub-custodians to embrace digitisation and to adapt to the post-pandemic landscape. Global Finance’s Sub-custodian Bank Awards honour those institutions who embraced new and innovative ideas to meet the challenges they faced.”

Recall that Stanbic IBTC Bank was awarded Best Sub-Custodian in Nigeria by Global Finance awards in 2020.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

The July meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) earlier scheduled to hold on the 20th and 21st of July has been moved to a later date. According to
The statement of the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah has been described as "callous and senseless" by the Muslim Solidarity Forum, Sokoto
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated that the upgrade of its Information Technology (IT) platform which commences today will enhance its service del
