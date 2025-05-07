Stanbic IBTC Bank Wins 2025 Bank Of The Year: Customer Service Award At Industry Summit/Awards 6.0

Stanbic IBTC Bank has been named the 2025 Bank of the Year for Customer Service at the prestigious Industry Summit/Awards 6.0, following a strong first quarter and a year defined by customer-centric innovation. The accolade reinforces the Bank’s standing as a forward-looking institution committed to delivering exceptional service in Nigeria’s evolving financial services landscape.

The Industry Summit/Awards, now in its sixth edition, is hosted annually by The Industry Newspaper and has become a premier platform that celebrates leadership, innovation, and excellence across Nigeria’s business sectors. Held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, this year’s event was themed “Understanding Changing Consumer Preferences in Troubled FMCG’s Space,” drawing key figures from finance, marketing, media, and communication industries.

The Bank of the Year: Customer Service Award recognises Stanbic IBTC Bank’s consistent provision of client-focused solutions, its responsiveness to evolving customer expectations, and its strategic deployment of digital tools to enhance convenience and accessibility. The award comes at a time when customer satisfaction and relationship-driven banking have emerged as defining indicators of service excellence.

Speaking on the recognition, Stanley Ailoje, Head, Customer Experience at Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted: “We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award. It reflects the hard work, innovation, and genuine customer empathy that drive our service philosophy. At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we put our customers first, and this recognition validates the strides we have made in aligning our banking experiences with the real needs of our clients.”

He added that the award builds on a series of accomplishments recorded by the bank in Q1 2025, including improved Net Promoter Scores, increased digital platform usage, and enhanced in-branch service delivery times.

This latest recognition follows an impressive 2024 performance, during which the bank expanded its agent banking network to reach underserved communities, redesigned its mobile app for a more intuitive user experience, and spearheaded financial literacy programmes nationwide. Collectively, these initiatives have strengthened customer trust and deepened long-term relationships with clients across all segments.

The Industry Summit/Awards 6.0 serves as a barometer for organisational excellence and innovation. Stanbic IBTC Bank’s recognition as a leader in customer service affirms its role not just as a financial services provider, but as a true partner in the lives and businesses of Nigerians.

With a culture rooted in empathy, guided by data, and powered by innovation, Stanbic IBTC Bank is redefining customer service standards in modern banking.