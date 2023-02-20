Stanbic IBTC Bank To Host Trade Export Webinar For Global Scale Growth

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has announced its upcoming trade export webinar, themed “Getting Your Business Export Ready.”

The virtual event is designed to empower exportation business owners and entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge, and strategies they need to succeed in export trade sector.

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics highlights the importance of this event. In the third quarter of 2022, the total value of exports in Nigeria stood at N5,933.63 billion, with re-exports at N25.04 billion and total imports at N5,664.30 billion.

Despite this decline, Stanbic IBTC Bank recognises the tremendous potential of the export sector and provides solutions to help businesses overcome the challenges they face.

This ground-breaking webinar, scheduled for Friday, 24 February 2023, will bring together industry experts and successful exportation business owners to share their knowledge and insights on international trade. Discussions will range from market research and product development to logistics, regulatory compliance, and financing options.

According to Chigozie Onyeocha, Head, Africa China Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, “This webinar is all about enabling businesses to take advantage of the opportunities in the export trade sector and to overcome the challenges they face.

“While Nigeria’s exports heavily depend on crude oil, many other resources have export value and the potential to bring in more revenue.

“Unfortunately, funding and lack of knowledge often hinder the growth of the exportation industry. That’s why we’re here – to help businesses succeed by providing solutions, resources, and relationships to simplify the process.”

Chigozie urged Nigerian business owners not to miss this opportunity to take their enterprises to the next level and get the tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace.

In addition to the webinar, Stanbic IBTC Bank offers a range of intercontinental trade solutions to help businesses succeed in the global marketplace.