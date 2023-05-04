Stanbic IBTC Bank To Host Third Edition of Women-in-Tech Event

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has announced its upcoming Women-in-Tech event. Themed “Embracing Equity: Building Digital Skills for Life”, this event is the third edition and is set to hold virtually.

The Women-in-Tech event aims to promote women’s growth and development in technology and create a platform for networking, collaboration, and skill-building among women. It will bring together thought leaders, experts, and stakeholders in the tech industry to discuss gender equity, digital skills development, and career advancement opportunities for women in tech.

The event will feature a lineup of notable speakers and panellists who will share their expertise and experiences on various topics related to women in tech. The event will also feature interactive sessions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, all aimed at helping

women build the skills and connections they need to succeed in the tech industry.

Speaking about the event, Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Executive Director, Operations, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said, “Stanbic IBTC is committed to promoting gender equality and providing opportunities for women to thrive in all spheres of life. The Women-in-Tech event is one way we demonstrate our commitment to empowering women and building a more equitable society.”

“It highlights the importance of creating a more equitable and inclusive tech industry and empowering women to develop the digital skills they need to succeed. The event addresses the gender gap in the technology industry and provides a platform for women to develop and

showcase their skills.”

As part of Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, Bunmi expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating that it proves the organisation is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive workplace for all and supports initiatives that promote

gender equity and empower women.

The Women in Tech event promises to be an insightful and inspiring event that will empower women to take charge of their digital skills and drive change in their communities.



Registration for the event is open, and interested participants can register on the Stanbic IBTC website.