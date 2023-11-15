Stanbic IBTC Bank Showcases Upgraded EOL 2.0 Transaction Solution

Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, hosted a webinar focused on facilitating seamless payment experience for business owners through the enhanced Enterprise Online (EOL) payment platform.

The webinar themed “Simplifying Payments for Businesses”, unveiled EOL 2.0, an upgraded solution created to facilitate smooth payment experience and improve human resources (HR) services for business owners through a partnership with Bento Africa. The partnership offers business owners a streamlined payroll and comprehensive HR services experience through a Bento redirect solution integrated into the EOL platform. This collaboration is a proactive approach to managing financial and HR operations designed to enhance ease, efficiency, and convenience at a discounted rate for Stanbic IBTC customers.

Omolara Osunsoko, Head, Partnerships, Stanbic IBTC Bank, in her opening remarks during the webinar, stated that “entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and we acknowledge the vital role they play in driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities.”

She added, “An economy that will flourish must support business owners with knowledge and tools needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape, and today’s discourse is aimed at simplifying online banking experience for entrepreneurs.”

During the virtual panel session, Olutimi Ibrahim, Head, Digital and e-commerce, Stanbic IBTC Bank, disclosed the importance of leveraging technology for smooth and efficient business transactions.

He noted, “The vision of Stanbic IBTC Bank lies in leveraging technology and digital innovation to deliver superior financial services to customers. We offer efficient solutions for businesses, and these include the enhanced EOL 2.0, designed to meet all business payment needs, offering a seamless and secure online banking experience for corporate entities.”

Vivian Ekemezie, Growth Executive, Bento Africa, shared her excitement about collaborating with Stanbic IBTC, stating that the partnership will revolutionise the HR system.

“Bento’s expertise in cloud-based solutions and Stanbic IBTC Bank’s industry-leading Enterprise Online payment platform will significantly add business value and streamline operations. This partnership presents an incredible opportunity to drive innovation in HR management and deliver unparalleled convenience to our enterprise clients.”

Modupe Banjoko, Team Lead, Digital and Enablement, Stanbic IBTC Bank, further emphasised the significance of the EOL 2.0 transaction solution and its impact on the business landscape. She stated, “Our EOL 2.0 solution is not just an upgrade; it’s a game-changer for businesses of all sizes. It offers a powerful combination of efficiency, security, and convenience, making financial and HR management more straightforward and effective.”

Modupe added that Stanbic IBTC Bank is committed to providing customers with the tools to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment. She highlighted the organisation’s dedication to supporting women by empowering them with the resources to run their businesses. Aside from the EOL 2.0, she urged women to take advantage of the financial institution’s Blue Blossom proposition, designed to empower Nigerian women.

Stanbic IBTC has robust solutions available to business owners across various sectors regardless of their scale – whether large, medium, or small. The digital channels are seamless and efficient, and the bank provides a secure international mode of payment.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the EOL 2.0 solution represents a critical advancement that empowers businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. Stanbic IBTC Bank’s dedication to supporting businesses further underscores its commitment to fostering economic growth and empowerment within the Nigerian business community. To watch a replay, click here.