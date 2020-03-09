Stanbic IBTC Bank Reiterates Commitment To Grow The Fintech Industry

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of the Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has reiterated its commitment to support the growth of the financial technology (fintech) industry in Nigeria.

Olusola Carrena, Executive Director and Head, Corporate Finance, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC disclosed this during the Fintech Teach-In Session themed: ”Understanding FinTech in Africa”. The event held at the Capital Club, Victoria lsland, Lagos.

Carrena said that Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC would continue to invest in the Fintech industry in Nigeria by helping its clients with the needed capital to establish their businesses in the sector. She added that the bank will alsoj acquire sophisticated technology that would help to improve its financial services as well as introduce new products that would boost its customers’ satisfaction at all times.

Carrena emphasized that the goal of the bank is to serve its customers better, using technology, and also to raise capital for its clients who are looking to invest and establish their own businesses in the Fintech space. She noted that the role of the bank in the Fintech Teach-In Session was basically to create awareness and to educate investors in order to increase their understanding of the assets in the Fintech space.

Asked about the future of the Fintech industry in Nigeria, Carrena replied that there were opportunities for growth and Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC would continue to support the growth of the sector.

Greg Smith, Managing Director, Financial Technology Partners, also declared his confidence in the growth of the Nigerian Fintech industry.

Smith noted that, since the year 2014, the awakening of many companies to use fintech services has greatly grown the industry in Africa and other parts of the world.

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC remains committed to growing the Fintech industry as it continues to invest immensely in the sector.