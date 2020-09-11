Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC Appoints Oyedeji as Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors (“the Board”) of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC (“the Bank”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Wale Oyedeji as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 08 September 2020, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Mr Oyedeji holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan and a Master of Science in Financial Economics from the University of London. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation. Mr Oyedeji has over 25 years of banking experience across Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Commercial Banking. He served as Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank UK between 2008 and 2011.

He was appointed to the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank PLC (‘GTBank’) in October 2011, where he served as Executive Director for the Corporate Bank Group and contributed immensely to the growth of their business until his retirement in August 2018. Prior to joining GTBank in 1994, he worked with Ernst & Young, Lagos, for two years. He is an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School.

Speaking on this appointment, Mr Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of the Bank stated that “the Board is pleased to welcome Mr Wale Oyedeji to the Board of the Bank and will undoubtedly benefit immensely from his wealth of experience.”