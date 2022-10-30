Stanbic IBTC Bank Partners WellaHealth, Provides Digitised Health Insurance for Customers

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s health sector by partnering with WellaHealth, a micro-healthcare solution company, to provide quality and affordable healthcare to Nigerians.

WellaHealth, a smart health solution company, provides affordable and accessible high-quality coverage for healthcare. The organisation partners healthcare providers, businesses, and insurance suppliers to provide financing at low costs for people seeking medical care in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Olu Delano, Executive Director, Consumer and High Networth Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank stated that the partnership is in line with a key objective of the bank centered around enabling their clients live better. In this case, the objective is being accomplished through provision of affordable health insurance instantly accessible digitally through the Stanbic IBTC mobile app.

He said: “Healthcare is a vital need for everyone and in Nigeria, funding medical bills is a real challenge for many individuals and families. Therefore, Stanbic IBTC has partnered with WellaHealth to help bridge the healthcare accessibility and affordability gap.”

Delano highlighted that one of the measures the Bank has taken to further ease access to quality health services is to make the solution available digitally such that individuals who have the Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet can access the solution seamlessly from the Stanbic IBTC mobile app in the palm of their hands.

“We want to provide accessible health insurance to everyone; therefore, we have added the WellaHealth insurance subscription functionality to our @ease module on the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App. This allows Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet holders, to access health insurance cover with premiums from as low as ₦600 monthly”, he added.

Stanbic IBTC remains laser-focused on delivering value to its numerous customers, and the WellaHealth partnership is just one of the ways the organisation is living up to this commitment. More details on the end-to-end financial solutions accessible to Nigerians from the financial services giant can be accessed on the company’s website at www.stanbicibtc.com.

According to the Founder and CEO of WellaHealth, Dr Neto Ikpeme, “WellaHealth is a patient-first healthcare technology startup, which continues to pursue all avenues to get healthcare to Nigerians across the country.

“We believe that by actively working with organisations like Stanbic IBTC, WellaHealth will deliver on its mission to reach millions of Nigerians monthly and reduce out-of-pocket spending on tropical illnesses in Nigeria”.

WellaHealth was recently featured at the Times Square and named one of the most impactful companies of 2022 by the Norrsken Foundation, in recognition of its role in building a digital health space to increase access to affordable healthcare with low-cost health plans.

This partnership continues that trajectory to reach even more Nigerians and Stanbic IBTC Bank is a strategic partner to WellaHealth helping to drive these benefits to end users. “Our goal is to work with Stanbic IBTC Bank in its effort to reach Nigerians with quality healthcare and affordable health plans via its @ease wallet offering, which is aligned with our vision for Nigerians”, the Marketing and Communications Lead for WellaHealth, Joseph Okoroafor added.