Stanbic IBTC Bank Launches Savings Challenge For @ease Wallet Holders

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has launched its @ease Savings Challenge to encourage wallet holders to adopt a savings culture.

The challenge which commenced 01 March 2023 is set to run till 08 June 2023, participants will have 100 days to save a minimum of N1,000 daily or N7,000 weekly in their Stanbic IBTC @ease wallets. The top 50 savers at the end of the 100 days challenge will emerge winners of N50,000 cash each. This exercise will enable prospective and existing @ease wallet holders to save money towards achieving targeted financial goals and stand a chance to win cash rewards.

Wallet holders can participate in different winning categories by committing to regularly depositing a minimum of N1,000 daily for 100 days or N7,000 weekly till the last day of the challenge. Prospective customers who do not have the @ease wallet can open one by dialing *909*9# or visiting the @ease module on the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App to participate.

Adenike Nubi, Head Mobile Financial Services, Stanbic IBTC Bank attributed the birth of the @ease Savings Challenge to the innovative and futuristic approach of the Bank to provide financial freedom for customers at the bottom of the pyramid.

Adenike said “This challenge further drives home the message that Nigerians should adopt healthy financial practices through saving. We also want to empower individuals to take control of their finances and reach their financial goals. Saving money can be challenging, but it is achievable with the right tools and support.”

“Every @ease wallet customer who makes the list of the top 50 savers at the end of every week of the challenge will be rewarded with N1,000 while the top 50 savers at the end of the 100 days challenge will be rewarded with N50,000, credited directly into their @ease wallets. So far, we have rewarded 200 customers in the first four weeks of the challenge. It will be exciting to see more customers achieve and surpass the weekly savings milestones, despite prevailing financial obstacles,” Emmanuel Aihevba, Head Personal Clients added.

According to Emmanuel, the @ease Savings Challenge encourages accountability and helps to build long-term savings habit.

For more information on how to participate in the @ease savings challenge, simply download the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App or call 01-4222222 for more details.