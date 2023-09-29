Stanbic IBTC Bank Embarks On Environmental Initiative, Plants 30,000 Trees Nationwide

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

In a bold step towards environmental conservation and sustainability, Stanbic IBTC Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, has embarked on a significant tree-planting initiative at the renowned Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC).

Emphasizing its commitment to preserving Nigeria’s natural heritage, the bank announced its bold move of planting an impressive 30,000 trees nationwide beginning at the LCC’s expansive grounds in Lagos.

The tree-planting ceremony which took place on Friday brought together key stakeholders, environmental enthusiasts, and representatives from Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Demola Sogunle, CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed the bank’s unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship.

He stated, “Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond banking; it extends to the communities we serve and the environment we share. The plantation of 30,000 trees around the country is a testament to our dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Nigeria and safeguarding it for future generations.”

“The trees planted as part of this initiative encompass a diverse range of native species, contributing not only to the beauty of the Lekki Conservation Centre but also to the overall ecological health of the region. These trees will provide habitats for wildlife, improve air quality, and combat soil erosion.”

On his part, Joseph Onoja, Director-General of Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) applauded the bank saying it’s ambitious tree-planting project aligns seamlessly with the foundation’s mission to protect and enhance the environment and natural beauty while promoting ecological awareness.

The bank’s tree planting initiative is part of its broader sustainability agenda aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, promoting biodiversity, and enhancing the ecological balance in Nigeria. This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 15 – Life on Land, by conserving and restoring terrestrial ecosystems.