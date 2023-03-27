Stanbic IBTC Bank Continues Reward Spree For Customers

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and one of the leading financial institutions in the country, held the penultimate live draw for the Reward4Saving Promo Season two, rewarding 70 more customers who met the minimum saving criteria across seven regions.

The Promo, launched in 2022, aims to encourage a savings culture among customers and reward the same habit. The Promo is open to all Stanbic IBTC Bank customers who have saved a minimum of ₦10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC Bank savings account for 30 days. The cash reward prizes ranged from ₦100,000 to ₦2 million. As part of the bank’s effort to ensure a transparent and fair process, regulatory officials and the media attended to witness the selection of winners through a live draw.

While speaking at the event, Sadiya Ojo, Head Consumer Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, reiterated its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that meet its customers’ needs. She commended the winners on embracing a savings culture despite tough economic climes. She also reiterated the bank’s commitment to continue to reward its customers for their dedication and loyalty.

“Stanbic IBTC has rewarded over 700 customers with ₦100,000 since the commencement of the Reward4Saving Promo Season two. We still have one monthly draw, one quarterly draw, and the grand finale before the Promo ends. We actively encourage customers to build healthy financial habits and get more money as a reward for succeeding,” Sadiya said.

Kolawole Adebayo, Head Data Enablement and Insights Stanbic IBTC Bank, also appreciated the regulatory authorities’ support and guidance in ensuring a fair process. He noted that deploying technology enables the selection to be made through best practices. According to Kolawole, “We carry out these draws using computerised technology. We see all the processes, from client transactions to data collection, applying all the business cases presented to the point where the algorithm pushes data into the draw machines. All of these are without human manipulation too. This process speaks to the transparency in our process to give every qualified customer an equal chance to be winners.”

To participate in the Promo, customers can download the Stanbic IBTC mobile app, dial *909*37#, visit the web portal or any Stanbic IBTC Bank branch or an @ease agent to open an account or @ease wallet and save at least ₦10,000 for 30 days. The Reward4Saving Promo is one of the many initiatives introduced by Stanbic IBTC to reward its customers and encourage a savings culture in Nigeria.