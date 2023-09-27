Stanbic IBTC Bank Celebrates Outstanding Achievements

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a leading financial services provider, is proud to announce its recent recognition at the prestigious Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards.

The award, presented during a gala event held on Thursday, 21 September 2023, acknowledges Stanbic IBTC’s exceptional contributions and innovation in the field of Transaction Banking.

Stanbic IBTC won in four categories including: Best Bank for Trade Finance in Nigeria, Best Custodian Bank in Nigeria, Outstanding Digital Transformation by a Transaction or Wholesale Bank in COVID-19 and Best ERP Integration Initiative.

This coveted award underscores our unwavering commitment to facilitating global trade, fostering economic growth, and providing invaluable support to businesses. With a track record of excellence and a dedication to innovation, Stanbic IBTC has proven itself as a leader in the industry.

Our commitment to excellence is reflected in cutting-edge solutions, which have empowered businesses of all sizes to navigate the complex world of international trade with ease. From tailored financing solutions to advanced risk management strategies, Stanbic IBTC has been a trusted partner to countless companies seeking to expand their global reach.

Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of the Transactional Products and Services team members. Their relentless pursuit of excellence has enabled Stanbic IBTC to stand out in a highly competitive field and deliver superior value to clients and partners alike.

“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head, Transactional Products and Services. “This award is not just a recognition of our past achievements, but also a call to action for the future. It serves as a reminder that we must continue to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing economic landscape. We are grateful for the trust our clients and partners have placed in us, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and make a positive impact on the global trade landscape.”

The Digital Banker’s Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards is a prestigious one, and Stanbic IBTC is proud to join the ranks of past winners who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and exceptional service in trade finance.

As we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of the global marketplace, this award serves as a motivation to redouble its efforts to provide world-class trade finance and cash management solutions that drive growth and success for businesses around the world.

For more inquiries about our award-winning transactional products and service, please email [email protected]