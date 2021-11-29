fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBizWomanCOVERNEWSLETTER

Stanbic IBTC Bank Announces Appointment of Sola David-Borha as Chairman of Board

November 29, 20210377
Stanbic IBTC Bank Announces Appointment of Sola David-Borha as Chairman of Board

The Board of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC (“the Bank”) has announced the appointment of Mrs. Sola David-Borha as Chairman of the Board, effective 26 November 2021.

Sola recently retired as Chief Executive, Standard Bank, Africa Regions. She was previously Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and prior to that, was also Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

Mrs. David-Borha has had an extensive career in the financial services industry which has spanned over three decades. Her executive educational experience includes the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School and the Global CEO Program of CEIBS, Wharton, and IESE. She is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and winner of the CNBC African Woman of the Year Award for 2016.

While commenting on the appointment, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, stated, “Mrs. David-Borha has held several leadership roles over the years in the group and once again, we are privileged to have her as the Chairman of the Board of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. The Bank will definitely benefit from her wealth of experience as she brings to bear her decades of experience and wealth of knowledge in the financial services industry”.

Mrs. Sola David-Borha takes over from Mr. Barend Kruger who resigned as Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Bank on 21 October 2021. Kruger, however, remains on the Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC as a Non-Executive Director.

Nigerian’s Exchange Rate Discourages Investors – World Bank

About Author

Stanbic IBTC Bank Announces Appointment of Sola David-Borha as Chairman of Board
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 9, 20158191

Maritime Stakeholders in Nigeria Seek 10% Lending Rate for Operators

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime sector have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to compel commercial banks to provide, at least, a 10 per c
Read More
June 4, 20130220

NAPEP Partners German Firm on Shea Butter Production

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In an active movement to raise the productivity of Nigerians in Agriculture, the National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP), has partnered with German D
Read More
COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 3, 20190238

Ex-President of Benin Rep Accuses Saudi, Qatar of Financing Boko Haram

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nicephore Soglo, former president of Benin Republic, has accused Saudi Arabia and Qatar of funding Boko Haram. Boko Haram has grown to constitute a threat t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.