Stanbic IBTC Bank Announces 50% Concession On Loan Fees For Female Entrepreneurs In Blue Blossom Community

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is set to empower female entrepreneurs in the Stanbic IBTC Blue Blossom Community by providing a 50% concession on loan fees for specific business loans (except SME Lit Loan) amongst other numerous benefits.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings designed the Blue Blossom Community for women who want to save more efficiently, diversify their investments, build sustainable businesses or careers, and protect their wealth and family while connecting with other women within the community.

Stanbic IBTC Bank has urged Nigerian women to take advantage of the resources available through the Blue Blossom Community. The platform offers training and capacity-building programs to help women entrepreneurs develop the necessary skills to succeed in business. Asides providing access to funding, the Blue Blossom Community also empowers women entrepreneurs through mentorship and networking opportunities.

Modupe Banjoko, Team Lead, Digital and Enablement, said the Blue Blossom community is beneficial to all women in business as it allows them access products from across the group, from loans to Investments to insurance, educational trusts, the full range of Stanbic IBTC’s financial solutions are readily available to women, particularly in terms of supporting them to build their businesses.

Banjoko further emphasised the importance of financial dignity, encouraging people to invest and save early while considering risk diversification to have a sustainable flow of income.

The Blue Blossom Community offers women free access to capacity-building sessions and special events. The diverse array of discounted financial and non-financial services available through the community allows women achieve their financial goals and improve their financial literacy. To join the community, all women above 18 years of age can visit https://www.stanbicibtc.com/nigeriaholdings/Stanbic-IBTC-Holdings/blue-blossom or send an email to [email protected]

With this initiative, Stanbic IBTC sets an example for other financial institutions to follow with regards to providing more support for women in business.