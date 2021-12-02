fbpx

PICTURES: Stanbic IBTC Attends Nigeria-South Africa Business Forum

December 2, 2021090
L-R: Folusho Philips, Chairman, Philips Consulting; Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Mohammed Babajika, Director, Licensing and Authorisation, Nigeria Communications Commission; Ebrahim Patel, Minister, Department of Trade and Industry Competition, South Africa and Darkey Africa, South Africa Consul-General Lagos during the Nigeria-South Africa Business Forum held in Abuja.
L-R: Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Yetunde Akinloye, Director, Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis, Nigeria Communications Commission and Mohammed Babajika, Director, Licensing and Authorization, Nigeria Communications Commission during the Nigeria-South Africa Business Forum held in Abuja.
L-R: Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Chrisanthi Michaelides, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank, South Africa and Lungisa Fuzile, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group, South Africa during the Nigeria-South Africa Business Forum held in Abuja.  

