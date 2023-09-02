Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Surpasses ₦1trn Asset under Management (AuM)

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is pleased to announce that it has reached a monumental milestone by successfully crossing the ₦1 trillion asset under management threshold.

This accomplishment serves as a testament to Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s dedication to innovation, nurturing client relationships, and fostering investment prosperity.

While expressing her delight at the achievement, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, attributes the remarkable achievement to the unwavering trust and support of its clientele, partners and stakeholders.

“This milestone is a tribute to our clients who have entrusted us with their financial goals. Their belief in our capabilities has fueled our journey and their success stories are the true measure of our achievement.

“For us, the real win is that we have achieved our mission – to empower our clients, to help them achieve their dreams, and to support them to create a legacy of financial prosperity – this is the true prize.”

Busola went on to express appreciation to the clientele of the organisation. “I want to extend my profound gratitude to our esteemed clients. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for choosing us as your preferred financial partner.

“Your partnership has been the cornerstone of our journey and our commitment to your investment prosperity and dreams has always been and will continue to be our driving force.”

The Chief Executive also reiterated the company’s commitment to excellent service delivery to its clients. She said; “as Stanbic IBTC Asset Management moves forward, it will continue to innovate, deploy cutting-edge investment strategies, and provide tailored investment solutions that evolve in tandem with our clients’ needs.”