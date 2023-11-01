Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Named Asset Management Company Of The Year 2023

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been recognised as the “Asset Management Company of the Year 2023” by Global Banking & Finance Review and as the “Best Asset Management Company, Nigeria 2023” and “Best Mutual Funds Provider, Nigeria 2023 by Global Brands Magazine.

These awards celebrate Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s exceptional achievements, commitment, and dedication to providing its clients with innovative and effective asset management solutions.

Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management dedicated the awards to Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s valuable customers and stakeholders across the country. She thanked them for choosing Stanbic IBTC Asset Management as their investment partner of choice and further emphasised that: “the company remains committed to delivering its business objective of helping clients secure their financial future by providing innovative and tailored investment solutions that stand the test of time”.

According to her, “Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s success closely aligns with the pedigree of its parent company, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest financial institution by assets. This membership has provided us with access to international expertise, enabling us to offer world-class investment solutions to our clients, and continuously grow their wealth. Our recent achievement of successfully surpassing the monumental milestone of N1 trillion Assets Under Management threshold is a testament to our pedigree and customer trust over the years”.

As previous recipients of the Asset Management Company of the Year 2020 award by Global Banking and Finance Review, the Best Asset Management Company and Best Mutual Fund Provider, Nigeria 2021 awards by Global Magazine, Stanbic IBTC’s success has been attributed to the commitment of the company to meeting the investment needs of its clients. This observation was embodied in remarks by Busola as she further expressed excitement and appreciation for the recognition.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has consistently offered a wide range of investment products and services tailored to its client’s unique financial goals and objectives. Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial aspirations, whether it is wealth preservation, portfolio growth, or diversified foreign exchange investment.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management unwavering focus on innovation, expertise and client trust underscores its position as the leading asset management firm delivering exceptional financial services and advisory to the Nigerian market.

For more information about Stanbic IBTC Asset Management and its services, please visit www.stanbicibtcassetmanagement.com or send an email to [email protected].