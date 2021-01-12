Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited Assigned ‘AA(IM)’ Rating

January 12, 2021 26

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has been assigned an AA(IM) investment manager rating with a Stable Outlook by Agusto & Co.

Agusto and Co, a leading Pan-African rating agency, stated that this rating is a reflection of the financial institution’s pedigree and provision of exceptional services to its customers.

The criteria for awarding the financial institution the AA(IM) rating with a stable Outlook was stated thus: “Having taken into consideration its board composition which has the potential to elevate investment and business risks, the new AA(IM) rating is a reflection of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s sound operational track record in the asset management industry, well-composed and experienced decision-making committees, good operational risk management and membership of the Stanbic IBTC Group.”

Speaking on this achievement, Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, said the organisation remains focused and well positioned to provide fund management solutions that cut across different markets, asset classes and in line with international standards.

Reiterating the organisation’s commitment to doing more in the asset management sub-sector, Sotubo appreciated all stakeholders for their continued support over the years.

Incorporated in 1992, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management provides portfolio management and investment advisory services to corporate and individual investors globally.

In a similar vein, another subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited has emerged top on the list of stockbroking firms with the most traded stocks in 2020. This was made known in the recently released Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) report titled “2020 Broker Performance Report”.

According to the report, from the total traded stocks valued at N1.17trillion, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers emerged top on the list of 10 leading stockbrokers with traded securities worth N218.14billion. This represents 10.04 per cent of traded stocks’ total value in the NSE between January to December 2020. Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers also traded an estimated 8.15 billion units of shares within the same period, representing over 4.2 per cent of the total traded stocks.

Titi Ogungbesan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, expressed her delight at the performance of the stockbroking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC. She said: “Our industry performance is driven by deep market knowledge and global standard investment management expertise. We hinge our delivery on integrity, professionalism and efficient execution capabilities. This is another milestone that proves our commitment to lead the investment management services industry in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Assuring clients of continued commitment to best execution in achieving their investment objectives, Ogungbesan stated that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited would not relent in contributing towards building a stronger and more vibrant stock market in Nigeria. The Nigerian Stock Exchange was recently ranked as the world’s best-performing stock market by Bloomberg