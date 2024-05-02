Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Launches Investbeta Game Show

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has launched the Investbeta game show, a distinctive and innovative initiative to improve financial literacy among young adults.

The Investbeta game show will offer engaging quiz-style challenges covering various critical financial segments. From savings and budgeting to investments and retirement planning, the platform aims to teach financial education in a fun and memorable way, as participants compete for a slice of the ten million Naira investment portfolio.

Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, speaks on the aim of the new game show. “With Investbeta, our goal is to empower Nigerians, especially young Gen Z adults, with essential financial knowledge to help them make informed decisions and attain financial independence quicker than they probably would on their own”. She emphasised the organisation’s commitment to youth development and economic empowerment, especially as Nigerians navigate the current economic clime.

By encouraging the contestants to open mutual fund accounts to qualify for the game show, the organisation drives the proper investment culture which many Nigerians still struggle with.

Contestants will attempt to answer up to eight investment-related questions to win a maximum prize of an investment portfolio worth one million Naira.

The game show will commence in May 2024 with a tour across university campuses in Nigeria. The students will be encouraged to answer questions to win up to N100,000 investment portfolios in the first instance, and they will also stand the chance to compete for the grand prize on the bigger game show.

Commenting on this, Yinka Johnson, Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said that the choice to include a campus play was primarily to drive the right financial behaviour among youths – thereby developing the right investment culture in Nigeria. She further mentioned that the winners retain full control of the funds won, and they can access the funds in line with the associated redemption guidelines of the chosen investment account.

Yinka added ‘We are excited about the immense possibilities of this project and remain committed to enriching lives by promoting financial inclusion and literacy in Nigeria.”

Registration for the game show has commenced at stanbicibtc.com/investbeta and is open for a limited time.

For more information, please visit stanbicibtc.com/investbeta or send an email to investbeta@stanbicibtc.com.