Stanbic IBTC Announces Second Edition of FUZE Talent Show – Apply Now!

In a burst of excitement and anticipation, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers is set to spark the flames of creativity and innovation in the hearts of Nigerian youths again with the second edition of the FUZE Talent Show.

The FUZE Talent Show 2.0 is a vibrant platform designed to empower and celebrate rich talents indigenous to Nigeria. From captivating music and enchanting dance moves to cutting-edge fashion designs and new-age technological marvels, FUZE creates an opportunity to showcase the melting pot of creativity and diverse talents of the nation.

Participants aged 18 to 35 are encouraged to embark on this extraordinary journey of self-expression and exploration. The audition process is not only easily accessible but also thoroughly engaging. To kickstart this incredible adventure, simply download the Stanbic IBTC Events App, available on Android and iOS platforms, complete the registration, and submit an audition video showcasing your unique talent. Best of all, the application process for auditions is free, ensuring that every aspiring talent has an equal opportunity to shine.

However, the spotlight does not fall solely on the participants. The public is pivotal in shaping the course of FUZE Talent Show 2.0. The public will engage, evaluate, and ultimately select the finalists who will dazzle and astonish them at their grandest stage – the FUZE Festival.

The FUZE Festival will also unfold on 23 December 2023, a day that promises to celebrate creativity, diversity, and unbridled talent. Amidst the thrills and excitement of the festival, the most outstanding contenders per category will be crowned winners of the FUZE Talent Show 2.0 and be rewarded with their share of the N32 million grand prize. Winners will bask in the glow of industry recognition and receive priceless mentorship to fortify their burgeoning careers.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has once again kindled the flames of innovation, and the stage is set for the youth of Nigeria to paint the world with their brilliance. The FUZE Talent Show 2.0 journey is about to begin; are you ready to step into the spotlight and let your talent shine? The world is watching and the stage is yours to conquer.