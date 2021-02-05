Stanbic IBTC Announces Executive Appointments Across The Group

February 5, 2021 33



Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (‘the Group’), a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced several key executive appointments across the Group, in a bid to fortify its marketleadership position in the Nigerian financial services sector.The appointments are in line with the organisation’s corporate governance structure, people promise as well as succession plan.

The new appointments cut across Stanbic IBTC Bank PLCand its subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Nominees; Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers; Stanbic IBTC Asset Management;Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers; and the newly floatedStanbic IBTC Insurance.

With the new appointments, Eric Fajemisin previously, theChief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, assumes the role of Executive Director, Corporate and Transactional Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. Eric has over 30 years’ financial services experience. He is also a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria.

Babatunde Majiyagbe has also been appointed the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Nominees, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and the first and leading custodial and investor services company in Nigeria for non-pension assets.

The Wealth Management division of the Group has also made key appointments. With these appointments, Olumide Oyetanassumes office as the new Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. Olumide has over 20 years’ experienceand has functioned in different roles across the Group and Standard Bank Group, South Africa. Likewise, Dare Otitojuassumes office as Executive Director, Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.

The Group’s asset management subsidiary has also appointed Busola Jejelowo as Executive Director, Investments, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management; and Wunmi Ehis-Uzenabor as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management. Similar appointments were made in the trustees and insurance brokerage subsidiaries of the Group. Emi Agaba-Oloja has been appointed as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trusteesand Ibiyemi Mezu as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTCInsurance Brokers.

Akinjide Orimolade has also been appointed Chief Executive,Stanbic IBTC Insurance; Sakeenat Bakare as ExecutiveDirector, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Insurance; and Dunny Semwayo as Executive Director, Technical, at Stanbic IBTC Insurance. Stanbic IBTC Insurance is the Group’s newly licensed subsidiary.

Commenting on the appointments, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “We aredelighted to have a pool of highly experienced, diligent andvery versatile professionals at Stanbic IBTC to be entrustedwith the responsibilities of driving the next phase of our growth. We are certain the Group will benefit immensely from their wealth of knowledge and expertise because they understand our strategic intent and commitment to our stakeholder groups.

At Stanbic IBTC, management remains focused on people management practices that make our people’s dreams come true.