Stanbic IBTC Announces Blue Blossom Conference: Unveiling the New Stanbic IBTC Blue Blossom Community for Nigerian Women

Stanbic IBTC is delighted to announce the upcoming Bloom Conference, scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, 2023. This conference presents a unique opportunity to witness the unveiling of the revamped Stanbic IBTC Blue Blossom value proposition for Nigerian women.

The Stanbic IBTC Blue Blossom is a platform designed to provide women with access to financial and non-financial services, ranging from banking services to investments, retirement plans, children’s accounts, capacity-building sessions, and special events.

Hosted by Mojibade Sosanya, the conference will feature a keynote speech by Sola David-Borha, Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank. Other distinguished panellists who will be present include Ola Oladele, Founder of The Money Wit Club; Sadiya Ojo, Head of Consumer Clients at Stanbic IBTC Bank; Sola Osunfisan, Head of Business Development and Service at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited and Powede Awujo, Digital Creator.

Other panellists include Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Woman Magazine; Nicole Chikwe, Beauty and Wellness Enthusiast; Hadiza Garbati, Director of Kabara Community Development Initiative; Sandrah Tubobereni, Creative Director of TUBO; Chizoma Chukwueke, CEO of Firewood Rice Nigeria, and Padoye Olusegun, Head of Retail at Stanbic IBTC Insurance.

The event promises to be exciting, with a unique product unveiling and fireside chat sessions, among other things. The conference will commence at 10 am prompt, allowing guests to share their knowledge and experiences with attendees and discuss various subjects, including savings, investments, and lifestyle topics.

The conference will also be interactive. It will provide excellent networking opportunities for delegates to meet like-minded women. Register now to attend, meet other women, and learn more about the benefits of being a Stanbic IBTC Blue Blossom community member.

