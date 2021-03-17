fbpx
Stamp Duty Collection Still Our Responsible – FIRS

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Stamp Duty Collection Still Our Responsible – FIRS

March 17, 2021057
tamp Duty Collection Still Our Responsible - FIRS

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has countered reports that the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has been licensed for collection of stamp duty charges.

According to the 2019 finance act, a N50 stamp duty is payable on any bank deposit or transfer of N10,000 or more — deposits or transfers maintained by the same person in the same bank are exempted from the charge.

On March 11, Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, had said NIPOST is the legal producer of stamp duties through the 2020 Finance Act, thereby implying that the agency is in charge of stamp duty collection.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday by Muhammad Nami, executive chairman of FIRS, the agency said Pantami was misquoted by news publications on the administration of stamp duties in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Customers To Pay ₦6.98 For USSD Service – CBN

“For the avoidance of confusion arising from such publications, the FIRS hereby informs the general public, especially taxpayers, that the honourable minister was misquoted as saying that the administration of stamp duty was granted to NIPOST by the Finance Act 2020,” Nami said.

“The speech attributed to the honourable minister was definitely, and unfortunately, quoted out-of-context.

“For the record, the honourable minister merely stated that NIPOST would henceforth produce the adhesive stamps required by FIRS to denote stamp duties. This position is in line with section 2 of the Stamp Duties Act (as amended by section 46 of the Finance Act 2020).

“The FIRS remains the only federal agency permitted by law to collect stamp duties on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

There has been contention between NIPOST and FIRS over which agency should be responsible for collection of stamp duties.

While NIPOST insists that it has the power to print, mint, produce, retain and provide adhesive postage stamps, and as such, should be in charge of stamp duties, FIRS has maintained that stamp duty collection falls within its line of responsibilities.

About Author

Stamp Duty Collection Still Our Responsible – FIRS
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Jigawa State Discharges 1322 Almajirai COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 5, 2020079

COVID-19: Jigawa State Discharges 1,322 Almajirai

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Jigawa State Government has discharged 1,322 out of 1345 Almajirai repatriated from different northern states from the isolation centre. Governor Badaru
Read More
No Plans To Impose Fresh Lockdown COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 30, 20190126

$9 billion Judgment: FG Expresses Willingness to Negotiate with P&ID

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government says it is ready to negotiate with Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) to avoid paying the $9 billion fine a Briti
Read More
NEXIT: N-Power Batch A And B Transition News Roundup For Tuesday 16th March [ MAIN ]JOBSNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 15, 202101251

N-power NEXIT: Again, FG Releases New Form For Email Verification Problem

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has heeded to the appeals of the N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries concerning the email verification issues during NEXIT registrati
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.