Stallions Automobile Unveils Nigeria’s First Assembled Electric Car

November 14, 2020 17

Stallions Automobile has unveiled the first assembled electric car in Nigeria. The ceremony which was held on Friday was attended by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The electric car is named ‘Hyundai Kona’.

As a way of providing support for electric car users, the governor pledged the state government’s readiness to make provision for charging points. He expressed preparedness to collaborate with stakeholders ready to introduce innovative ideas that will distinguish Lagos State as a pacesetter.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to complete the Lagos-Badagry Express road and also embark on the construction of phase two of Aradagun Imeke road.