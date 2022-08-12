Stallion MG Speaks Confidently Of New Release, Eyes 20% Of Nigeria’s SUV Market

Stallion MG is confident that its recently released MG ZS would take between 15% and 20% of Nigeria’s market for sports utility vehicles.

According to a statement from the company, Anurag Shah, General Manager of Stallion MG Automobiles Limited.

The Morris Garages British brand is officially represented in Nigeria by Stallion MG Automobiles.

The statement quoted Shah as saying, “Considering its quality design, performance, top-notch safety features and equipment level, which endear it to the car lovers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world, we have no doubt that the MG ZS Crossover has the capability to become a segment leader in Nigeria. That was why, following its launch in the country, we confidently projected a segment market share of between 15% and 20%.

“Aside from offering more equipment than ever, this new MG ZS comes with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine, additional styling features and the very latest automotive technology in the interiors.”

Designed and built with a British heritage in mind, MG ZS, a striking Crossover characterised by a contemporary design, comes with a redesigned front end, which features a new hexagonal grille with a black finish as well as slender headlamps with LED daytime running lights.