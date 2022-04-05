Stakeholders Urge FG To Support To MSMEs

April 5, 2022 123

Stakeholders have urged the Federal government to give more backing to MSMS Entrepreneurs by empowering the enabling infrastructure like roads and electricity to diversify and boost revenue for the country.

A statement quoted the President of the Organisation of Youths of International Trade and Commerce, Mr Chinedu Amadi, as saying this during a workshop in Lagos.

The workshop was aimed at educating entrepreneurs on better ways to package their products to meet international standards.

According to him, this will help the products to strive in the global market, exciting foreign exchange to the producer and enhance economic growth.

Amadi said there was a need for the government to work together with local producers to diversify the economy from the long dependency on crude oil.

He observed that during the COVID-19 lockdown, farmers who entered into production made huge revenue from the sale of their farm produce.

“We are talking about how to change our non-oil export to attract foreign earnings to Nigeria and better our lives,” he said.

He explained that a time would come when Nigerians would no longer depend on foreign food.

While noting that Nigerian foods were much appreciated abroad, he said local producers needed to know how to package them for more attraction.