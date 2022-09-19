Stakeholders To Discuss The Future Of Bitcoin At Conference

According to a press release, Bitcoin specialist Jack Joseph will be among other stakeholders at the first Africa Bitcoin Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, examining the future of Bitcoin.

Joseph would be the Bitcoin trader with the highest net worth present. The conference, which is slated to take place in December, would include keynote addresses, presentations, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, hackathons, and other thrilling events, it was revealed.

The statement said over the past few years, there had been a massive surge in the adoption and use of cryptocurrency across the world.

It stated, “In Africa, even though internet penetration is low, the growth has been phenomenal with a 1,200 per cent increase in adoption between June 2020 and July 2021.

“This growth has been likely contributed to by the numerous crypto developers, technologists, investors, advocates, and educationists operating in African bitcoin ecosystems.”

The statement added, “In Africa, Nigeria is ranked first in the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index, followed by Togo, with Nigeria topping the peer-to-peer global rankings. Though there is a huge driving force behind the scenes for the bitcoin market in Africa, there is little discussion on the tremendous opportunities bitcoin offers and the future of bitcoin within the continent.

“This has created the need for increased collaboration among the various contributors to the cryptocurrency industry to reinforce knowledge and resource sharing as well as deepen networking between African actors and those operating in developed nations.

“Bitcoin has transformed the way people interact with money and the global monetary system.”

According to the statement, over 300m crypto users have emerged over a decade, far outnumbering the annual adoption rate of other digital innovations such as the internet or mobile money.

It stated, “Despite having the lowest internet penetration in the world, Africa has experienced the fastest growth in bitcoin adoption. The Africa Bitcoin conference will bring together top thought-leaders and pioneers in the global industry, creating an ecosystem for all to learn, network, and collaborate.”