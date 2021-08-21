Staff Of CAC Encouraged To Embrace Technology To Avoid Job Loss

August 21, 2021 109

The Registrar General/Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has allayed fears that some staff of the Commission might lose their jobs because of the ongoing digitisation of its registry operations.

A statement by Rasheed Mahe, Head, CAC’s Media Unit, quoted the registrar general as giving the assurance while on a working visit to the Commission’s Port Harcourt office, on Friday.

He noted that technology was currently taking over manual processes in the Commission, hence the urgent need for staffers to make themselves relevant to the system.

The registrar general further stated that in view of the ongoing reforms, it was imperative for non-compliant staff to embrace technology, to enable the Commission reassign schedules to those that might require on boarding.

He added that the Commission was committed to ensuring continued training and retraining of its workforce to meet its objectives.

Abubakar commended their efforts in ensuring the success of the just concluded stakeholder forum held in Port Harcourt and urged them to sustain such efforts.

Earlier, the Head of the Port Harcourt Nodal Office and Deputy Director, Godwin Ononokponor, expressed delight over the visit and pledged their commitment to the improvement of service delivery to CAC customers.