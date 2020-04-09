SSCE, BECE to Hold as Scheduled, says NECO

National Examinations Council (NECO) has ruled out a shift in the conduct of the Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Common Entrance Examination (BECE).

NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Alhaji Azeez Sani, in a statement made available to journalists in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, said apart from the National Common Entrance Examination, which has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all other examinations under the purview of the examination body would hold as planned.

“NECO wishes to state categorically that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the council has not reviewed any of its remaining examination time tables (BECE) and (SSCE), neither is it contemplating such for now,” it added.

Sani, however, said the examination body “is monitoring the prevailing situation in the country and will make official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises.”

He urged students that would sit for the examination to disregard any information that the two tests have been shifted.

Source: THISDAY