SSANU Threatens To Shut Down Universities

February 28, 2022

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), revealed on Sunday that it would soon shut down universities because of the failure of the Federal Government (FG) to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the union.

SSANU said it had been reluctant to resume its suspended strike because of its effect on students, university education and the parents, regretting that FG is forcing the education union to down tools.

The union also said it was ready to present to FG the Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (UPPPS), which is expected to replace the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Mohammed Ibrahim, the National President said that the UPPPS was designed by professionals and that it captures all the peculiarities, including payment for sabbatical and visiting lecturers among others.

The union’s president also identified another contentious issue as the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement with the Federal Government that is long overdue.

He said, “It was agreed that the 2009 Agreement should be reviewed every three years but 12 years after, not even 50 per cent was implemented.

“Part of the areas we have agreed for review are the Responsibility Allowances for heads of departments, Hazard Allowances, Call/Shift Duty Allowances for Nurses, Doctors, Engineers etc and Overtime Allowances. They should invite us immediately for the renegotiation.

“Another of our major concerns is the payment of the minimum wage arrears. They told us that they have budgeted for it and that we should submit the necessary requirements which we complied with but yet, nothing has been done.

“We (leadership of SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions) are going to meet in a few days to take our position.

“We have been reluctant to shut down universities because of its effect on the education system, students and parents but it appears that our peaceful disposition to resolve issues amicably is being taken for granted by the government.

“Remember it is just resumption, we only suspended the strike to allow government to implement the Memorandum of Action and we can resume anytime.”