SSANU, NASU To Commence Strike On Friday

February 4, 2021031
The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities  (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of Educational and Associated Institution to commence strike from tomorrow (Friday 5, 2021).

The association on Thursday wrote to their branches today (Thursday 4, 2021) about to strike which will commence on Friday.

Part of the notice read, “In view of the outcome of the meeting, the leadership of JAC of NASU and SSANU at the branches are hereby directed to commence joint general meetings on Friday to give reports on the outcome of the conciliation meeting and pass resolutions on the way forward.

“In the meantime, the nationwide strike takes effect from 12 midnight, Friday, February 5, 2021, pending any contrary resolution by the branches.”

BizWatch Nigeria reported on January 23, 2021, that the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) declared they would embark on an indefinite strike that would begin on February 5.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige held a meeting with representatives of both the varsity unions in Abuja on February 3, 2021, however, that did not deter both unions from embarking on the strike.

