SSANU, NASU To Begin Indefinite Strike On February 5

January 23, 2021011
The Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) declared on Friday they would embark on an indefinite strike that would begin on February 5.

Peters Adeyemi, the spokesperson of the joint action committee of SSANU and NASU, explained on Friday that the Federal Government went back on their October 2020 agreement where all parties agreed to address the issues leading to the strike.

The striking non-teaching staff is demanding that their members be taken off the government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information (IPPIS) as well as review the sharing formula for the universities earned allowances between the teaching and non-teaching staff of the universities.

“The joint action committee of SSANU and NASU hereby resolves as follows: That members of NASU/SSANU shall embark on an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from February 5, 2021,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Developing Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine – Osinbajo

“Two weeks’ notice effective from today, Friday, January 22, 2021, is hereby given to the government and relevant stakeholders of this development.

“The October 2020 memorandum of understanding (MOU) resolved that the compliance of SSANU/NASU with respect to IPPIS would be corrected within two weeks.

“But three months after, there has been no correction of these anomalies leading to a high level of restiveness among our members who have been short-changed on account of the problem caused by IPPIS.”

BizWatch Nigeria reported that the Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on January 13, 2021, begun a three-day national protest.

