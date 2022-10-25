Squad Receives Mastercard’s Award For Accelerating Digital Acceptance In Africa

In recognition of its efforts to deepen digital payments acceptance for businesses on the continent, the fintech payment product of HabariPay, Squad, has received an award for “Accelerating Digital Acceptance in Africa” at the inaugural session of the Mastercard EDGE 2022.

The event was held to recognize outstanding fintech companies and business leaders that are revolutionizing payments in various ecosystems.

The Mastercard EDGE – “Envision the Future of Digital, Gateways & e-Commerce Forum” – took place on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, at the Internet City, Dubai. The event hosted tech industry experts from across acquirers, PSPs, and payment technology innovators who convened to discuss the future of digital payments in EEMEA and witness the recognition of brands that are leading payment innovation in Africa and beyond.

HabariPay was awarded for creating a turnkey solution, Squad, that allows merchants to easily accept cashless payments in-store and online. Under Squad’s portfolio is its flagship SquadPOS solution, which is a first-of-its-kind payment technology in Nigeria that enables merchants to accept card payments with NFC-enabled android devices. Its other solutions include Squad Virtual Account, Squad Payment Link, Squad Storefront, and Squad USSD.

Speaking about the award, the Managing Director, HabariPay, Eduofon Japhet, said, “It is indeed an honor for us to be recognized for our efforts toward driving digital payment acceptance within the African landscape. We are deeply motivated by a passion for helping merchants receive payments in an easy, efficient, and cost-effective way so that they can thrive in this ever-evolving digital economy. In building Squad, our goal was to create a level-playing field for businesses to access a complete, affordable, and efficient tool that helps them receive payments online or in-store.”

“Though this product has only been in the market for a few months, we are excited to see how much businesses are steadily adopting it to help simplify their daily business processes. We are also inspired to see that our work at HabariPay is not going unnoticed, and we are grateful to the Mastercard team for this recognition. We are encouraged to accelerate our mission to simplify payments for businesses in Africa and will continue to work toward leading innovation within this payment ecosystem.” She added.

This recognition comes on the heels of the brand’s first honor for “Innovative Mobile Payment Solution of the Year” by Tech Innovation Awards. The Tech Innovation Awards program was held in September 2022 to celebrate outstanding tech companies and leaders deploying innovative technology services in Nigeria.

With a vision where every payment in Africa is digital, HabariPay launched Squad on the 1st of June 2022 to provide reliable, affordable, and secure solutions to ensure that the process of receiving online and offline payments are made easy.