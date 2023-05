Spyware Attacks On Organisations In Nigeria Increase By 14.6% In Q1 2023

The percentage of users in Nigeria who were attacked by spyware climbed by 14,6%1 between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, as was highlighted during the most recent Kaspersky Cyber Security Weekend – META 2023. Thin client users, who use a variety of devices, are nonetheless at risk from spyware.

Thin clients are used in corporate networks around the world to set up workspaces at a much lower cost than when using traditional laptop or desktop computers (thick clients). A thin client on a traditional operating system (OS), Linux or Windows-based, could potentially be targeted by different types of attacks, including spyware.

A compromised thin client could serve as an entry point to the corporate network, and it could be used to gain access to confidential data, take control of other machines on the network, or run malicious software, etc. According to Kaspersky, there are over 60 vulnerabilities in thin clients that could be used by cybercriminals.

In response to advancing cyberthreats, Kaspersky promotes the Cyber Immune approach. The Kaspersky Secure Remote Workspace solution offers a manageable and functional thin client infrastructure that is built according to the secure-by-design principle and the Cyber Immune approach that makes them more resilient to cyberattacks in comparison to traditional thin clients.

Together with Centerm, a global producer of thin clients, Kaspersky produces the KTC (Kaspersky Thin Client) – the world’s first thin client with Cyber Immunity that requires no additional antivirus protection tools.

At the core of the solution lies KasperskyOS, a microkernel operating system. KTC excludes the possibility of exploiting a wide range of vulnerabilities common in traditional thin clients. Another component of the solution – the unified management console – solves the problem of managing and monitoring thin client infrastructure.

A thin client based on KasperskyOS is part of the Kaspersky Secure Remote Workspace solution.

Kaspersky Secure Remote Workspace is suitable for many areas where a large number of workstations with similar tasks and a standard set of applications are used: the public sector, educational institutions, manufacturing and production plants, fuel and energy sector, healthcare, financial organisations, retail, and others.

“Thin clients have gained popularity over the last few years, especially after the pandemic, as organisations were seeking cost effective ways of setting up remote workplaces. It is also believed by many that they are secure to use and less vulnerable to malware than traditional machines.

“However, this belief is nothing more than a myth: thin clients running traditional operating systems are vulnerable, and our internal research shows that they can be hacked with a simple tool in under 10 minutes and be used to spy on users and/or access confidential data,” comments Victor Ivanovsky, KasperskyOS Business Development Lead.

“We believe that the future of thin client development should be determined by Cyber Immunity. Attacks on a Cyber Immune system are ineffective – they continue to function even in an aggressive environment and stop potential attackers in their tracks.”

