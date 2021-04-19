fbpx
SPWP: “FG Commences Partial Payment To 774,000 Beneficiaries” – Festus Keyamo

April 19, 20210129
Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Minister of State for Labour and Employment disclosed on Sunday night that the Federal Government (FG) had commenced partial payment of the ₦20,000 monthly stipend to the 774,000 beneficiaries of the Special Public Works Programme (SPWP).

In a statement issued on his Twitter handle, Keyamo said Access Bank had verified accounts for payment while the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) had commenced payment into accounts with the bank.

He said the federal government was waiting for Zenith, UBA, FCMB, Fidelity, Heritage and Yobe Micro-finance Banks to clean up the anomalies.

“After the release of some of the funds by the Ministry of Finance for the payment of SPW stipends, I directed rigorous scrutiny of the accounts of the participants before payment.

“We discovered instances of accounts not matching BVNs, multiple accounts bearing a single BVN, non-existent BVNs, etc.

“Because of our determination to eliminate fraud, I further directed the NDE to write to the banks to clean up these anomalies before commencing payments.

“So far, only Access Bank has responded with accounts verified for payment and the NDE has today commenced payment of those accounts with Access Bank.”

About Author

SPWP: “FG Commences Partial Payment To 774,000 Beneficiaries” – Festus Keyamo
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

