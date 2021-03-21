fbpx
SPW Participants To Expect Payment Of Stipends – FG

March 21, 2021034
The federal government has assured participants of the Special Works Programme (SPW) that they would begin receiving stipends.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed off on the release of funds to the 774,000 participants of the SPW programme.

He added that he had directed the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to commence the processing of payments to participants.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously directed a release of the funds for the payment of stipends to the 774,000 participants of the SPW programme. I have consequently directed the NDE to begin processing the payments and participants should begin to receive payments soon.

“In order to eliminate fraud and/or double payments, I have also directed that every payment to participants should be made using the BVN of their accounts so we can have an audit trail of every single payment. Those who registered with different names should not expect payments.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

