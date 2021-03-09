Spotify Opens Up Spots For Advertising On Its Platform In Nigeria

March 9, 2021 49

Following its launch in the Nigerian music streaming space, top streaming platform Spotify has notified advertisers of spots in its service for advertisement.

On February 23, Spotify launched its services in Nigeria and 80 new markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean to capture more audiences.

Serving as the brand’s local advertising sales partner is Ad Dynamo, and starting from today, brands can join the streaming platform’s self-serve channel, Spotify Ad Studio.

Its Nigerian audience will be served a wide range of music catalogues that include both local and international music ranging from over 70 million tracks accessible on various devices.

Through Spotify’s Streaming intelligence – a useful feature for advertisers – the platform keys into the streaming behaviour of its users, as they listen to songs on the platform.

This will create an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers to engage listeners with their message and in the right context.

Advertising on Spotify Free in the African region are selected brands such as Telkom Kenya Limited, East African Breweries Limited in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, Guinness Nigeria Limited, and Guinness Ghana Breweries.

Advertisers’ Campaign on Spotify

Through the localisation of its services, advertisers can take advantage of the opportunity through its campaign goal and engage Spotify users based on their listening activities.

Listeners are engaged through audio, video and display, across devices such as mobile, desktop, gaming consoles, among others.

Users of the streaming platform, according to data from Spotify, spend on average 2.5 hours daily streaming songs across various devices.

This dedicated audience and its wide reach are why the platform has opened up its waitlist for its self-serve channel, Spotify Ad Studio to advertisers, who can put their message on the platform in as little as 10 minutes.

To get on that list, advertisers are encouraged to use this link.

Speaking on the brand’s launch in the African space, the VP, Global Head of Advertising Business, Spotify, Lee Brown, said “We’re in the midst of the audio renaissance. Digital audio is one of the most exciting spaces in media today and millions of people worldwide turn to it every day for entertainment, education, and moments of respite.”

Brown added, “We’re excited to unlock the power of Spotify’s audio-first platform and the unique data and insights it affords to help marketers connect with their audiences in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda.”

Spotify remains the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription-based platform, boasting a healthy user base of 345 million, with 155 million subscribers in 170 markets across the globe.