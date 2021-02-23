Spotify Comes To Nigeria, Expands To 85 New Territories

February 23, 2021 30

Streaming platform Spotify will make an entry into Nigeria and 85 other markets across the globe.

This was disclosed at an event tagged “Stream On” organised by Spotify.

It plans on penetrating markets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

Its expansion seeks to tap into the over 1 billion potential users of Spotify.

Spotify, in a post in its newsroom, added that 36 more languages would be added to its inventory.

Another goal of the expansion, according to Spotify, is to “help ensure that sounds and stories that once remained local can reach a global audience.”

It noted that local content creators and partners would be engaged for a smooth experience “that meets the unique needs of each market, with scaled language translations and specialized payment formats.”

Listeners are assured of an “unmatched catalogue, as genres like K-Pop, reggaeton, and amapiano will be made available for listeners, creating musical a palette for varied tastes.

“Our dedication to international artists and listeners is unwavering. Working closely with local creators and partners, we’ll deliver a Spotify experience that meets the unique needs of each market, with scaled language translations and specialized payment formats. These 80+ markets represent more than 1 billion people—potential Spotify listeners who have yet to tap into the power of our platform,” Spotify said.

“The existing rich music cultures in each of these markets will now be able to reach Spotify’s global audience. All this untapped music energy and access to our innovative creator tools will help propel artists to new heights and empower them to turn their passion into a profession.

“Plus, giving our artists a global platform goes hand in hand with offering an unmatched catalog for our listeners. So as we enter new markets, we’ll accelerate the discovery of more genres like K-Pop, reggaeton, and amapiano that have earned a place in the global music arena.”

Spotify’s New Markets

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica.

Others are Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.