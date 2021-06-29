fbpx
Speculations Of Buhari Being Dead Is Ridiculous – Obasanjo

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Speculations Of Buhari Being Dead Is Ridiculous – Obasanjo

June 29, 2021087
Speculations Of Buhari Being Dead Is Ridiculous - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has labeled the speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead and the occupant of the office of the President is a certain Jubril from Sudan as ridiculous.

Obasanjo, who was delivering a speech at a youth mentorship session in Ogun on Sunday, described the rumour as an example of abuse of social media usage.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has often claimed without proof that President Buhari is dead.

The former President recalled how someone once came to him see if he thought the rumour was true.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s Rapidly Growing Population

He said, “Somebody came to me, in very high hope, and said, ‘this talk about Buhari not being Buhari…’. I said, ‘do you believe this?’ He said, ‘well, it is in the social media’. I said ‘Buhari died and we will not know that Buhari has died? And they will bring us somebody from Sudan to be Buhari?’

“It’s ridiculous to the extreme. But you have it in social media and you see people believing it. Social media have done good but it can be abused and misused.”

The rumour is filled in part by the presidency’s refusal to disclose the status of Buhari’s health whenever he goes on a medical trip.

The president had to personally dismiss it in 2018 while speaking at a town hall session with Nigerians in Poland.

“It’s the real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong,” the president had said.
“A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill-health. Some even reached out to the vice-president to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead.”

About Author

Speculations Of Buhari Being Dead Is Ridiculous – Obasanjo
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 7, 20180118

Oil Increases to $74.31 Ahead of Deadline on U.S. Sanctions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices surged on Friday, May 4, however remained below recent highs as global supplies remained tight and the market awaited news from Washington on pos
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 19, 20190192

Perm Secs Jostle for Finance Minister’s Office as Zainab Ahmed Prepares to Handover

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As Two Perm. Secs Jostle To Step In Tension is brewing at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, over plans by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed t
Read More
Pound BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
November 27, 20180153

Pound Rises on Hard-fought Brexit Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The pound rose on Monday after the European Union sealed a Brexit deal but the currency’s gains were curbed by doubts about Prime Minister Theresa May getti
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.